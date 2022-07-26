Popular discount chain store opens another new location in Maryland

A popular discount store chain recently opened a new location in Maryland.

Danilin/Getty Images/Canva Pro

A new Dollar General store location recently opened at 2429 Frederick Avenue in Baltimore. The new store offers residents a convenient place to shop for everyday items at discount prices.

The store is open daily from 8 am to 9 pm and features a wide selection of merchandise, including food, health and beauty products, and household supplies.

The store is expected to serve a large number of customers and local residents in the area.

Dollar General is committed to offering low prices on quality items, and the new Baltimore store is no exception.

Dollar General is a discount retail chain that offers a wide variety of items. The company has been rapidly expanding in recent years.

Dollar General is known for its low prices and convenience, and the new store is sure to be a popular destination for residents of southwest Baltimore.

With the addition of this new store, Dollar General is reaffirming its dedication to providing quality goods and services to Baltimore residents.

Dollar General is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. For example, dollar General is donating 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, according to one local source, as part of its partnership with the Kellogg Company.

The company's goal is to help people achieve their educational and career aspirations, and it is clear that its commitment to giving back extends beyond simply opening new stores.

So if you're looking for affordable shopping options in southwest Baltimore, be sure to check out the new Dollar General store.