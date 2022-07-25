Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 years

A popular health-focused grocery store in Massachusetts is closing down after over four decades of serving the community.

Tariq786/Pixabay/Canva Pro

Good Health Natural Foods, a Quincy institution for more than four decades, will be closing its doors at the end of August.

The store, located at 1630 Hancock Street, has been a go-to destination for natural and organic foods, vitamins, supplements, and health products in the area since it opened.

Founded in 1978, Good Health Natural Foods was one of the first of its kind on the South Shore, and it quickly became a local favorite. Over the years, the grocery store has expanded its selection to include a wide range of products.

However, according to local reports, the store's landlord is selling the building, and Good Health will not be able to renew its lease.

The closure of Good Health is a significant loss for the community. For many residents, the store was a trusted source of information and advice on living a healthy lifestyle.

Over the years, Good Health has amassed over 115 reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.6 from customers.

One recent customer named Kate had this to say about the grocery store:

I am absolutely in love with this store! The employees (including the owner Diane) are always willing to help with advice and opinions and break down every ingredient on the label. Not to mention- The prices are great! Thank you, Good Health ~ our adorable neighborhood organic store.

The last day of operation for Good Health Natural Foods will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Good Health Natural Foods will be missed by all who have come to rely on it over the years. But, the good news is that the health food store has a second location in Hanover at 219 Columbia Road.