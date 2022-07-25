Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month

Kristen Walters

A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqJUD_0gsF1PoZ00
Kat Peterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.

Josh Kern, the president of SPB Hospitality, which owns the restaurant franchise, confirmed the news that the restaurant located at 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard had, in fact, closed this past week.

While Kern did not provide a specific reason for the closure, he told local reporters that employees who worked at the now-shuttered restaurant location were offered positions at one of the company's other restaurants.

The company's portfolio includes numerous other restaurant brands such as Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, ChopHouse & Brewery, Redlands Grill, J. Alexander's, and Logan's Roadhouse.

The news of the closure comes as a shock to many in the community who have long enjoyed the restaurant's delicious food and satisfying beers.

The local restaurant had accumulated over 1,143 reviews on Google since its opening and had a 4.1 average rating among patrons.

One recent reviewer named Jenna had this to say about the eatery just two weeks ago,

My family and I had dinner here yesterday and were very impressed. We were greeted with a smile and drink/food suggestions. Our server Josh was amazing! He was working so hard to make sure we had everything we needed. The food was great. We enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, classic cheeseburger, chicken strips and chicken Mac. The blood orange Hefeweizen was perfect on a hot day. I would highly recommend this restaurant to anyone.

Big River Grille & Brewing Works will be missed by many, but its legacy will live on in the memories of those who had the pleasure of enjoying its food and drink.

