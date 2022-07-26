Famous Mississippi shoe store closing current location to open a bigger store

A popular shoe store in Mississippi is closing its current location this month but reopening in a different spot.

Orbon Alija/Getty Images/Canva Pro

When many small businesses in Mississippi are struggling to keep their doors open right now, we are happy to report that one popular Mississippi retail shoe store is thriving.

Shoe Country Warehouse recently closed its location in the Tupelo Commons retail center on North Gloster Street. But the good news is that it is re-opening in a new, larger location on July 29, 2022.

The new location will be at 930 Commonwealth Boulevard. According to reports, the new store is more than double the size of the previous site.

According to the company's website, Brandon Davis, now the current owner of Shoe Country, started working at the store when he was just 15 years old.

The business was initially started by Tony Dickerson, a teacher, and was located in Nettleton. He started out selling furniture, but by luck, he also began stocking shoes in the store.

Shortly after that, the store shifted its focus to selling shoes exclusively.

Brandon Davis, the store's current owner, says that the store's primary focus is on "offering the best selection, size, and service." Shoe Country currently carries more than 12,000 pairs of shoes and caters to men, women, and children.

Davis also mentions on the store's website that Shoe Country "overbuys on purpose" so that their customers have the most options regarding color and fit.

We are delighted to hear that this business is thriving. If you're in the area and looking for a new pair of shoes, check out Shoe Country's brand new store in Tupelo when it opens on July 29th.