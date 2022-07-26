National shipping company plans to stop delivering packages on Sundays in some areas

Starting in August, a well-known national shipping company will stop making deliveries on Sundays in some areas.

Wdstock/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In a recent statement, the national delivery company FedEx said it was working to "optimize its delivery network based on market conditions and customer needs."

To achieve that objective, FedEx has decided to stop delivering packages to residential homes in certain areas on Sundays.

Most of the residential areas that will be affected are located in what FedEx is calling "low-density, rural markets."

According to one source, FedEx plans to stop delivering packages in many rural areas and small towns on August 15, 2022.

FedEx only recently started offering Sunday deliveries for most residential areas after the pandemic began because there was an increased demand for having goods delivered to residential homes. During that time, many people were ordering items online and having them delivered to avoid the need to go into physical stores.

However, now that shopping has normalized somewhat, the demand for delivery services has decreased.

FedEx was founded in 1971 by Frederick W. Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas. Back then, the company was referred to as the "Federal Express Corporation."

In 1972, Federal Express started operations in Memphis with just 389 employees. On its first day of business, FedEx delivered 186 packages to 25 states.

Smith chose Memphis for Federal Express's headquarters because of its central location within the United States.

According to their website, in 2000, the company officially changed its name to FedEx and launched its Home Delivery service.

While the company has typically worked to expand its offerings in the past, this is one time when a slight contraction was necessary.

The move will help FedEx focus on other areas of their business and better use their resources.