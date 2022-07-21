Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new location

An Idaho restaurant recognized for having the best sandwich in the state is opening another location. The most exciting part is that they won't just be serving sandwiches at the new site.

DAPA Images/Canva Pro

Lemon Tree Co. has expanded its sandwich empire to a new location in Boise.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Lemon Tree Co. opened its third Idaho location at 404 E Parkcenter Boulevard. The new spot is the former location of Mazzah Mediterranean Grill.

It took the Lemon Tree team months to remodel the property for the grand opening of their new restaurant.

The restaurant has been gaining popularity over the last few months, partly thanks to its award-winning sandwiches. Their world-famous "Peruvian" sandwich was named the best sandwich in Idaho by The Daily Meal, and it's easy to see why.

Their Peruvian sandwich is packed with Genoa salami, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage crumbles, Monterey Jack, Peruvian sauce, and Fritos, all on a locally baked ciabatta bun from Gaston's Bakery.

With such a delicious and hearty sandwich, it's no wonder that Lemon Tree Co. is quickly becoming one of the most popular lunch spots in Boise.

However, the new location has more on the menu than just sandwiches. The Lemon Tree features a wide variety of options, so there's bound to be something for everyone.

Along with sandwiches, they'll be serving tacos, burgers, flatbreads, soups, and salads. They also have a variety of keto-friendly meal options available.

If you're in the mood for a cool adult beverage, they offer their signature lemonades with a twist.

The owners are excited to share their vision with the community and can't wait to welcome everyone into their new space.