87-year-old Mississippi veteran fears losing home after $400 rent increase

Mississippi renters are feeling the pinch of recent rent increases, especially those with disabilities or who are living on fixed incomes.

It's no secret that rents are soaring across the nation. However, those massive rent increases are leaving some Mississippi residents who are disabled, elderly or living on fixed incomes with few options for affordable housing.

Take Henry Andrews, for example.

Andrews is an 87-year-old veteran who has been renting a modest apartment at Coastal Breeze Villas in Gulfport for the past few years. Until this year, Andrews had been paying around $700 per month for rent.

However, Andrews told local reporters that he recently received a letter from his landlord informing him that his rent would be going up to $1,100 per month if he chose to stay in his home. That's an increase of $400 per month.

According to sources, Andrews is also battling cancer, says this is added stress that he doesn't need right now. Especially not at his age and in his condition.

While the reality is that apartments exist to make a profit for the owner, it can be disappointing for the community when businesses fail to consider the impact they are making on the customers they purport to serve.

People like Andrews who are elderly and dealing with severe health conditions can't easily pack up their life and move to a new apartment. Moving house at the age of 87 will likely require paid movers, an additional expense that a person living on a fixed income may not be able to afford.

What do you think should be done about the current housing crisis in Mississippi?

Do you think it's okay for landlords to increase rents by hundreds of dollars per month?

Should rent increases be capped, or should property owners be able to raise prices as much as they want?

An argument can certainly be made for both sides of the situation.

We'd love to know your thoughts in the comments.