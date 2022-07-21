87-year-old Mississippi veteran fears losing home after $400 rent increase

Kristen Walters

Mississippi renters are feeling the pinch of recent rent increases, especially those with disabilities or who are living on fixed incomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcxwm_0go2vQFT00
Imtmphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's no secret that rents are soaring across the nation. However, those massive rent increases are leaving some Mississippi residents who are disabled, elderly or living on fixed incomes with few options for affordable housing.

Take Henry Andrews, for example.

Andrews is an 87-year-old veteran who has been renting a modest apartment at Coastal Breeze Villas in Gulfport for the past few years. Until this year, Andrews had been paying around $700 per month for rent.

However, Andrews told local reporters that he recently received a letter from his landlord informing him that his rent would be going up to $1,100 per month if he chose to stay in his home. That's an increase of $400 per month.

According to sources, Andrews is also battling cancer, says this is added stress that he doesn't need right now. Especially not at his age and in his condition.

While the reality is that apartments exist to make a profit for the owner, it can be disappointing for the community when businesses fail to consider the impact they are making on the customers they purport to serve.

People like Andrews who are elderly and dealing with severe health conditions can't easily pack up their life and move to a new apartment. Moving house at the age of 87 will likely require paid movers, an additional expense that a person living on a fixed income may not be able to afford.

What do you think should be done about the current housing crisis in Mississippi?

Do you think it's okay for landlords to increase rents by hundreds of dollars per month?

Should rent increases be capped, or should property owners be able to raise prices as much as they want?

An argument can certainly be made for both sides of the situation.

We'd love to know your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# affordable housing# economy# money# personal finance

Comments / 50

Published by

Follow for business, political, and economic news impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
41940 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Popular ride-share company shuts down car rental service

A popular national ride-share company recently shut down its car rental service after laying off dozens of employees this month. Lyft started offering rental car services in 2019. Lyft rentals were popular because the company offered low rates, which were often far less than competing car rental companies.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Beloved California ice cream shop with creative flavors closing this month

An ice cream shop that is a long-time favorite of local residents is set to close this month. It's always sad to see a popular local business close its doors for good. Unfortunately, Devil May Care, a popular ice cream parlor in Sacramento, announced on social media Thursday that it would be shutting its doors after being unable to pay back expenses that built up during the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years

After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.

Read full story
36 comments
Great Neck, NY

Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 years

An iconic deli in New York state is set to close at the end of the month after serving the community for over seven decades. Poultry Mart, a deli in Great Neck known for its chicken and roasted ducks, is set to close on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 years

A well-liked local grocery store in Pennsylvania is no longer stocking its shelves. The owner plans to close the 90-year-old supermarket once all remaining inventory has been sold.

Read full story
48 comments
Noblestown, PA

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

Correction: Article previously implied that Syd's Bar and Grill had temporarily closed. While the establishment did change ownership in early June, the restaurant in Noblestown is now open. However, Barley Island is still scheduled to close on July 23, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Virginia State

Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens another

Sometimes, when one door closes, another one opens. That metaphor is being brought to life by one of Virginia's popular local ice cream companies. Charm School, a Richmond-based ice cream brand, has announced the closure of its Broad Street scoop shop, which was often referred to as "Social Club."

Read full story
6 comments
Allentown, PA

Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer fun

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Come check out the Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival for delicious food, good music, and a great time. The 14th annual Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival is taking place in Allentown on July 23, 2022. The festivities will begin at noon on Saturday and run until 10 pm.

Read full story

Popular national discount grocery store chain plans to open another location in New York State

A national discount grocery store chain will soon be opening another location in New York State. Residents in the Ithaca area will soon have another option for grocery shopping, as Aldi plans to open a second store in the area.

Read full story
13 comments
Idaho State

Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new location

An Idaho restaurant recognized for having the best sandwich in the state is opening another location. The most exciting part is that they won't just be serving sandwiches at the new site.

Read full story
5 comments
Cape Coral, FL

Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employees

Another supermarket chain with a large following in the Sunshine State is looking to open another Florida location, and they're looking to hire over 100 workers. Cape Coral residents can soon expect a Sprouts Farmers Market to open its doors, pending the completion of some final construction details.

Read full story
32 comments
Virginia State

Once-popular Virginia restaurant shutting down after 25 years

A Virginia restaurant that was highly popular in its heyday just announced that it would be closing for good after more than two decades of business. After 25 years, Athena Pallas is set to close its doors for good. The Greek restaurant, located at 556 22nd Street S. in Crystal City, Virginia, will serve its final meal on Sunday, July 31.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Popular Florida restaurant temporarily shut down after failing food safety inspection

A popular restaurant in Florida was temporarily shut down after failing a food safety inspection. If you frequent the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville, you may want to call ahead before you go. According to local reports, the popular restaurant was recently shut down temporarily after failing a food safety inspection.

Read full story
8 comments
Allentown, PA

100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next month

This month, a 100-year-old Pennsylvania music store will close its doors for good, marking the end of an era. After more than a century in business, John J. Zeiner & Sons is closing its doors for good.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon

At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.

Read full story
81 comments

Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th

On July 27th, a popular grocery chain is expected to open its first location in South Dakota. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that its new Sioux Falls store is set to open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The store will be located at 3010 West 41st Street.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania location

Another one of Pennsylvania's prominent restaurant chains has abruptly closed another location. The Qdoba Mexican Grill at 3462 Paxton St. in Swatara Township has closed, much to the dismay of local fans of the restaurant.

Read full story
25 comments
Kentwood, MI

Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan

Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited. Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Read full story
15 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania water company plans to continue shut-offs for residents behind on bills

A water utility in Pennsylvania is considering resuming the practice of shutting off customers' water as a means to collect unpaid debts. The Philadelphia Water Department announced today that it would delay a planned water shutoff campaign for customers who are behind on their bills for a few more days until the regional heat emergency subsides.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy