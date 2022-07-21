Popular national discount grocery store chain plans to open another location in New York State

A national discount grocery store chain will soon be opening another location in New York State.

Robert Kneschke/Canva Pro

Residents in the Ithaca area will soon have another option for grocery shopping, as Aldi plans to open a second store in the area.

The new store will be located in the Village of Lansing and is scheduled to open its doors this fall.

The new Aldi grocery store will be taking over the space that Rite Aid previously occupied. Construction on the new location began last spring and is expected to wrap up in the next month or two, with a grand opening date expected sometime this fall.

The new location provides another discount grocer option in the area and is opening just across the street from the Tops location.

Aldi's has been popular with shoppers looking for low prices on groceries. The new site is expected to provide even more convenience for those looking for an affordable option for their grocery needs.

Aldi is a German-based grocery chain that offers low prices on a wide selection of items. The company has rapidly expanded in recent years and operates more than 1,600 stores across the United States.

Aldi is known for its low prices and wide selection of generic and name-brand products. This will be the second Aldi location in the area, with the first store just outside Lansing. The new store is sure to provide competition for other local grocery stores, such as Meijer and Kroger.

We'll provide more information on the official opening date once it is announced.