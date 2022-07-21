Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employees

Another supermarket chain with a large following in the Sunshine State is looking to open another Florida location, and they're looking to hire over 100 workers.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cape Coral residents can soon expect a Sprouts Farmers Market to open its doors, pending the completion of some final construction details.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market in Cape Coral is getting closer to completion by the day and is scheduled to open on October 7, 2022.

Sprouts is hoping to fill around 100 positions before the grand opening day. The available positions include cashiers, stockers, clerks, department managers, and more.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in applying for a position, you can get more information on Sprouts' website at About.Sprouts.com/careers . In addition, you can apply online for most jobs.

On August 12, 2022, Sprouts will be hosting a virtual hiring event to interview and hire store managers.

There will also be an in-person hiring event at the Crowne Plaza located at 13051 Bell Tower Drive on August 23rd. Walk-ins will be welcome at the in-person hiring event. However, applicants may also apply online beforehand if they would like to save time on the day of the hiring event.

Sprouts is one of the largest retailers of its kind in the United States, complete with 31,000 team members across 23 states. This new market will add to the 380 stores currently up and running nationwide.

This grocery store promises convenient access to high-quality food items for Cape Coral residents, and we can't wait until the opening day.