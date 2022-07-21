Once-popular Virginia restaurant shutting down after 25 years

A Virginia restaurant that was highly popular in its heyday just announced that it would be closing for good after more than two decades of business.

Domoyego/Getty Images/Canva Pro

After 25 years, Athena Pallas is set to close its doors for good. The Greek restaurant, located at 556 22nd Street S. in Crystal City, Virginia, will serve its final meal on Sunday, July 31.

This comes as a shock to many locals who have come to love the restaurant's traditional Greek cuisine, including spanakopita, dolma, and baklava.

The owner of Athena Pallas confirmed that the decision to close was due to a disagreement with the landlord. Allegedly, the property owner wanted to make changes to the restaurant's management and business operations. However, this was a "dealbreaker" for the restaurant owners.

The owners of Athena Pallas told local reporters that the building owner's attempt to meddle in their business operations by insisting that they hire a new manager and bring on additional partners was essentially overstepping their boundaries.

The owners of Athena Pallas believe the building owner should not have a say in how they run their day-to-day business as long as they continue paying the rent on time.

Ultimately, the two parties could not reach an agreement after numerous negotiation attempts. Therefore the only option was to close the restaurant.

The owners thanked their customers for their support over the years. Only time will tell if they decide to reopen in a new location. In the meantime, they encouraged everyone to come and enjoy their favorite Greek dishes one last time before the restaurant closes its doors for good.

This is truly a loss for the Crystal City community, as Athena Pallas was one of the few remaining Greek restaurants in the area. The restaurant will be missed by many.