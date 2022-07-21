Popular Florida restaurant temporarily shut down after failing food safety inspection

A popular restaurant in Florida was temporarily shut down after failing a food safety inspection.

KLH49/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you frequent the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville, you may want to call ahead before you go. According to local reports, the popular restaurant was recently shut down temporarily after failing a food safety inspection.

According to CBS 47 Action News Jacksonville, state inspectors discovered a time and temperature violation inside the cooking area. According to Total Food Service, a website specializing in foodservice news and restaurant industry trends, they say:

Temperature is a critical violation that is taken seriously by inspectors. Proper temperature is a big deal for good reason. Food that is out of temperature can result in a "B" grade, render food unsafe to eat, and lead to closure.

The local news source also mentioned that the restaurant was cited for a backed-up floor drain which caused wastewater to come out and raw food that was being stored above food that was "ready-to-eat," which could result in bacterial contamination.

These violations were first reported on July 15, 2022. However, the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at River City Marketplace appears to have reopened for business already.

It is not uncommon for restaurants to be shut down for violating food safety laws. In fact, it happens more often than you might think.

According to the Florida Times-Union, over 100 restaurants in Northeast Florida have been temporarily shut down for health code violations since 2015.

So, if you're planning on dining out any time soon, it's always a good idea to check the restaurant's most recent inspection report. That way, you can be sure that the restaurant is following all of the necessary food safety guidelines.