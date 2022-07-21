100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next month

This month, a 100-year-old Pennsylvania music store will close its doors for good, marking the end of an era.

After more than a century in business, John J. Zeiner & Sons is closing its doors for good.

The Allentown-based piano seller has announced a going-out-of-business sale at its Hanover Avenue location.

An exact date for the closing has not yet been announced. However, according to reports, the business is expected to close at the end of August.

Sources say that the closure is due to reduced sales stemming from the pandemic, the current economic climate, and ongoing supply chain issues. According to reports, it has been difficult for the business to get new inventory to sell in their store in recent months.

Founded in 1912, John J. Zeiner & Sons has been a fixture in the Allentown community for generations. The family-owned business has served as a source of musical instruments and instruction for countless local residents.

However, changing times and declining sales have made it difficult for the store to stay afloat. In recent years, Zeiner's has been forced to downsize its operations, and the difficult decision was finally made to finally close the business for good.

For those who grew up shopping at Zeiner's, the closing of the store is the end of an era. However, the memories of music-making will live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to experience the magic of Zeiner's over the years.

For those who are in the market for a new piano or other musical instruments and accessories, there are still a few weeks left to stop in and shop at Zeiner's.