Beloved North Carolina restaurant set to close next month

Following a tough year for the restaurant industry, one of North Carolina's most beloved eateries will be closing down next month.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

Dos Perros Mexican restaurant, a popular downtown Durham dining spot, will close next month after more than a decade in business.

In a recent social media post, the restaurant's owner announced that the eatery would be officially closing on August 14, 2022.

The owner also mentioned that the closing should not be viewed as a sad event as he is simply making plans for the next chapter of his life.

Apparently, the primary reason for the closure was that the restaurant's lease was up. However, the post did not mention any plans to open a new location or even a different restaurant concept in the near future.

Expired leases are a common reason why many local restaurants have closed recently. With commercial leases, landlords can often increase the rent price when it is time to renew the lease.

Sometimes, the new rent price is too high for the business to remain profitable. Unfortunately, this has become an increasingly common problem in recent years, as many small businesses struggle to keep up with rising costs.

Dos Perros, which opened in 2009, is known for its authentic Mexican cuisine and friendly atmosphere. It will be missed by many in the community.

For now, fans of the restaurant can enjoy its food one last time before it closes its doors for good. After that, they will have to find a new spot to get their Mexican food fix in the area.