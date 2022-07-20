Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon

At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure.

Mehrad Vosoughi/Pexels/Canva Pro

The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.

Although the supermarket has only been open for five years and was popular among locals, the decision to close the store comes from underperformance. Allegedly, the store failed to meet its sales targets.

According to reports, the company makes periodic store performance checks in all of its markets and decided to close the Danville store after deeming it unprofitable.

Starting July 28th, the store will begin offering big discounts on all items to clear out inventory before closing. So if you are in the area that day, you could score great deals on perishable and nonperishable food items.

This is a sad day for the community, as Lidl was a much-needed addition to the grocery options in Danville.

Lidl entered the US market in 2017 and has since opened over 150 stores across the East Coast.

However, the company has struggled to compete with established grocery chains and has been forced to close several stores in recent months.

The Danville store was one of Lidl's first locations in Virginia, and its closure will be felt in the local community.

Lidl had hoped to tap into the growing demand for affordable groceries but has so far been unable to make a dent in the US grocery market.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.