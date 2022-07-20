Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th

On July 27th, a popular grocery chain is expected to open its first location in South Dakota.

Dotshock/Canva Pro

The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that its new Sioux Falls store is set to open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The store will be located at 3010 West 41st Street.

This will be the grocery store chain's first retail location in South Dakota.

Natural Grocers is known for its large selection of organic and natural foods, as well as supplements and body care products.

The community is invited to attend the Grand Opening event, where there will be special discounts, gift card giveaways, prize draws, and more.

For example, mystery gift cards will be handed out to the first 150 customers on opening day. The gift cards will be pre-loaded with amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

Don't worry if you can't make it in on the opening day. Natural Grocers will be running a Grand Opening Sweepstakes from July 27 until August 10. Customers can come in and enter to win exciting prizes, including a $500 gift card at any time during the grand opening week.

The new Natural Grocers supermarket will occupy approximately 15,000 square feet of retail space.

It will feature nearly 10,000 products, including high-quality fruits and vegetables, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, sustainably sourced seafood, cage-free eggs, dairy items from cows not treated with hormones, natural supplements, and body care products.

In addition to grocery items, the store will offer free nutrition education classes and free in-store cooking demonstrations.

If you're in the area on July 27th, be sure to stop by for the Natural Grocers grand opening.