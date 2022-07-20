Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania location

Another one of Pennsylvania's prominent restaurant chains has abruptly closed another location.

Samuel Fernandez Rivera/Pixabay/Canva Pro

The Qdoba Mexican Grill at 3462 Paxton St. in Swatara Township has closed, much to the dismay of local fans of the restaurant.

According to local reports, a sign posted at the location yesterday reads,

Sorry for any inconvenience. We are permanently closed for business.

While the exact reason for the abrupt closure is unknown, many restaurants in the area have closed recently due to food price increases and worker shortages.

According to one local source, the owners of the restaurant could not be reached for comment.

This was the only Qdoba in the Harrisburg area, and its closure will leave a significant void for those who loved its food.

The menu featured a wide variety of Mexican-inspired dishes, including burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and more.

Qdoba was also known for its unique toppings and sauces, which made its food stand out from other Mexican restaurants.

The closure of the Harrisburg location is just the latest in a string of closings for Qdoba in Pennsylvania. The chain has also shuttered locations in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Scranton in recent months.

It is not clear at this time what the future holds for Qdoba in Pennsylvania, but it seems unlikely that any new locations will be opening anytime soon.

While there are other Mexican restaurants in the Harrisburg area, none offer quite the same experience as Qdoba did.

Its closure will be felt by many in the community who will miss its delicious food and friendly service.