Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan

Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The new store, which will be located at 2897 Radcliff Avenue in Kentwood, will offer a wide variety of fresh and healthy food options.

The store will celebrate its grand opening starting at 9 am with a unique Secret Saver card promotion. The first 500 shoppers in the door will receive a Whole Foods Market card with a mystery value between $5 and $50. One lucky shopper will receive a $100 grocery card.

Additionally, the first 2,000 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids tote bag at checkout.

The new supermarket is the result of years of planning and construction which started in 2020.

Whole Foods Market is committed to providing the highest quality products, and the new Kentwood store will feature a large selection of local and organic items.

The store will feature more than 200 local items from Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, all hand-picked by a local forager for Whole Foods Market's Michigan stores.

In addition, the store will offer a variety of prepared foods, a coffee bar, and a full-service deli counter.

Whole Foods Market's commitment to quality and sustainability is sure to be a hit with Michigan residents, and the store's grand opening will be an exciting event for the community.

The grocery store is excited to bring its unique shopping experience to West Michigan, and the Kentwood store is sure to be a popular destination for food lovers of all kinds.