Pennsylvania water company plans to continue shut-offs for residents behind on bills

A water utility in Pennsylvania is considering resuming the practice of shutting off customers' water as a means to collect unpaid debts.

The Philadelphia Water Department announced today that it would delay a planned water shutoff campaign for customers who are behind on their bills for a few more days until the regional heat emergency subsides.

The shutoffs were initially scheduled to begin today, but according to reports, they will be postponed only until the heat emergency declaration is lifted.

This is the first time in two years that the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers.

Those who haven't signed up for water bill assistance or enrolled in a payment plan will be particularly vulnerable to having their service cut off.

The water department is urging customers who are behind their bills to make payment arrangements as soon as possible to avoid having their service disconnected.

Unfortunately, this will likely be difficult for many residents struggling with increased food, fuel, and housing costs.

According to one local source, about 30,000 customers are currently delinquent on their water bills, with the average debt being $630.

The Philadelphia Water Department has said it will work with customers on payment plans. Still, it is unclear how many people will be able to make the necessary arrangements given the current state of the economy.

The department has also mentioned that customers who are shut off may be required to pay a reconnection fee in addition to their outstanding balance.

This news is a shock to many Pennsylvania residents, who were already struggling to keep up with their bills.