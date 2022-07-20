Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month

Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited.

Enes Evren/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.

However, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and announced that all of its stores would be closing. This left many people feeling nostalgic for the store and looking for online alternatives to fill the void.

Unfortunately, online shopping cannot match the experience of browsing the aisles of a Toys "R" Us store.

Luckily, all is not lost. Soon you will have an opportunity to share the magical experience of shopping at Toys "R" Us with your kids, or simply stop in for a walk down memory lane.

The beloved retail toy store recently announced that they will start reopening stores across the county as soon as this month.

The former retail toy giant has partnered with Macy's to offer smaller footprint stores inside every remaining Macy's location in the US.

According to reports, the new stores will measure approximately one thousand square feet, which is substantially smaller than the megastores of years past. However, we're just happy to see that the store, which was a staple of so many of our childhoods, is returning in some capacity.

While the new stores will not have the same selection as the old ones, they will still offer iconic brands that we all remember and love, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Lego.

Welcome back, Toys "R" Us!