New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday items

A new discount bin store is set to open in South Dakota this week, promising significant savings on everyday household items, essentials, and appliances.

Satoshi-K/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In this economy, nearly everyone is looking for ways to save more money. One way to do this is by shopping at discount stores instead of paying the full retail price at big box stores.

Luckily, a new discount store is set to open in South Dakota this week, promising significant savings on many types of commonly purchased items.

On Thursday, July 21st, a new store called Crate will open in Sioux Falls. The store is located at 2707 S. Carolyn Avenue, in the former CarsForSale space.

The store is a discount bin store, which means that everything in the store is sold at a deep discount, often as much as 50 percent off the retail price.

The store will feature items ranging from everyday essentials like toothbrushes to clothes and even major home appliances such as dishwashers. Other merchandise includes food goods, home goods, decor, health products, and toys.

According to reports, Crate's owner Shane Oien opened his first store location in Rapid City almost exactly a year ago, and with the business doing so well there, the Sioux Falls local decided to open a shop here with the help of his nephew, Marshall Bahm, and his wife, Paula.

The store is sure to be a hit with bargain shoppers, providing some much-needed competition for the other discount stores in town.

So if you're looking for a good deal on just about anything, check out Crate when it opens on Thursday, July 21st in Sioux Falls.