Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South Carolina

A popular national grocery store chain expands to South Carolina with the opening of its newest store location.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

This week, Publix opened its newest location in South Carolina's Lowcountry, and the store is already getting rave reviews.

The new Publix supermarket, located at 33 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort, celebrated its grand opening earlier this week.

The addition of this new store location expands the grocer’s presence in South Carolina.

Publix offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat, and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli, and pharmacy.

The store also features a full-service seafood department with fresh whole fish and fillets.

Customers are thrilled with the wide selection of groceries and the high level of customer service they are receiving at the new Publix location.

The store is also conveniently located, making it easy to get everything you need in one trip.

Publix is a grocery store chain that was founded in 1930 in Florida. The company now has over 1,300 stores across the southeastern United States.

Publix is known for its wide selection of groceries and its commitment to customer service. As a result, the company has been ranked as one of the most trusted brands in America.

Whether you’re looking for pantry staples or something special for a party, Publix will indeed have what you are looking for.

With its new location in Beaufort, South Carolina, the grocery store chain is making it even easier for customers in the Lowcountry to get their hands on the grocery items they need.

So next time you’re in the Lowcountry, swing by the newest Publix location and check it out for yourself.