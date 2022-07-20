Entrepreneurial farmers charge $50 for premium berries and they regularly sell out

Would you pay $50 for a package of strawberries? These forward-thinking farmers think so and have the sales to prove it. Read on to find out why these strawberries are so expensive.

Congerdesign/pixabay/Canva Pro

While the average consumer pays anywhere from $2.99 to $5.99 for a pound of fresh strawberries at the grocery store, one entrepreneurial team of farmers figured out how to grow strawberries that consumers are willing to pay top dollar to get their hands on.

When the Oishii first started selling their premium berries in Whole Foods stores, they cost $50 for a small pack of six large berries. According to reports, they regularly sold out. Since then, the company has lowered its prices to $20 per pack, which is still a hefty premium to pay for fruit.

However, Oishii berries aren't designed to simply be tossed in any old fruit salad. They are meant to offer a luxury flavor experience that food enthusiasts are likely to appreciate.

Oishii claims to be the world's largest indoor vertical strawberry farm. Rather than growing strawberries outdoors on a flat surface, Oishii's farm grows berries in a vertical format so that they can produce more plants in less space than a traditional farmer.

Oishii's co-founder Hiroki Koga said he was inspired to start the company after coming to the United States from Japan and discovering the American strawberries lacked the intense flavor and sweetness that he was used to when he would get strawberries in Japan.

According to Koga, he believes that most American farmers value "quantity over quality," and he wanted to offer an alternative to bland, mass-produced strawberries found in most US supermarkets.

The company's website explains that Oishii strawberries are made from Omakase Berry seeds from the Japanese Alps. The berries are then grown in New York inside an indoor vertical farm, where they are carefully tended to until they reach their peak level of ripeness.

Oishii berries are non-GMO and pesticide free. In addition, the company claims they are two to three times sweeter than a traditional strawberry.

The berries are currently available at select Whole Foods locations.

Would you be willing to spend $20 to try some of the world's most delicious strawberries?

Let us know what you think in the comments.