Chapel Hill, NC

Popular gourmet cookie chain opening new retail location in North Carolina

Kristen Walters

A popular gourmet cookie brand just announced plans to open a new store location in North Carolina, and residents couldn't be more excited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlUDv_0glMe1xg00
Andresr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Crumbl Cookies, a popular cookie chain located throughout the country, is coming to Chapel Hill.

According to sources, the new store will be at 133 W. Franklin Street. However, the opening date has not been released because developers are still working on getting the site ready for the grand opening event later this year.

Crumbl's website says that it offers "a rotating menu of freshly baked, gourmet cookies with a classic twist."

Some of their favorite flavors include Chocolate Chunk, The Mummy (a graham cracker cookie with chocolate chips and marshmallows), Birthday Cake, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip.

If you plan to stop into Crumbl, you better come with an appetite because their cookies are large. According to sources, most of their cookies are four inches across. That's quite a cookie.

Unfortunately, the popular cookie chain does not offer vegan or gluten-free options at the moment. But who knows what the future holds. The company is consistently working on developing its menu.

According to its website, Crumbl's mission is to "bring people together one cookie at a time." Their cookies are made with high-quality ingredients and are baked fresh daily.

Whether you're looking for a special treat or a gift for someone else, Crumbl Cookies is sure to have something for everyone.

Crumbl has exploded in popularity in recent years, with more than 528 locations across the United States.

However, until now, the closest location to Chapel Hill was near The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

Whether you're looking for a sweet snack or a tasty treat, keep an eye out for Crumbl's grand opening.

