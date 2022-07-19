$530 million up for grabs in Lousiana's next Mega Millions lottery drawing

There's still time to get a ticket for Louisiana's half-billion dollar Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday night.

Mehaniq/Canva Pro

Currently, the Mega Millions lottery is at a record high of $530 million and counting. So if you're feeling lucky, now is the time to buy a ticket. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 259 million.

With no winner from Saturday night's drawing, the pot of gold continues to grow for those eager to take their chance.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, although nobody won the multi-million dollar grand prize, a few residents did walk away with $10,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game with a jackpot that starts at $40 million and grows until someone wins.

Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25.

The last Mega Millions drawing winner came from Michigan and won $70 million.

With the recent surge in the jackpot, it is safe to say that many people will be playing in Tuesday night's drawing in hopes of hitting the big time.

The next opportunity to try your hand at becoming a millionaire is this coming up on Tuesday night. Who knows, you could be the next Mega Millions millionaire winner.

So, will you be playing?

