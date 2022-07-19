Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month.

Aleksandr Vorobev/Getty Images/Canva Pro

For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.

Over the years, the bar has become a second home for many regular customers, who have made lifelong friends within its walls.

Sadly, Barley Island will close its doors on July 23, 2022.

According to Barley's owner Jeff Eaton, the reason for the closure was that he couldn’t reach an agreement for lease renewal with the building owners. So he had no other choice but to shut the business down.

Numerous other businesses have recently closed in the area, including Kirk's Hardware store and Syd’s Bar and Grill. The loss of these businesses is a significant blow to the small town feel of Noblesville.

It's unclear what will become of the Barley Island building, but one thing is for sure - its regulars will miss the place dearly.

The bar has left a lasting impression on those who have enjoyed spending time there. But, for many, it was much more than just a bar, it was a second home.

Barley Island has been a staple in the Noblesville community for over twenty years, and its loss will be felt by many.

In the coming days and weeks, many people will be reminiscing about all the good times they had at Barley Island.