170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spot

This historic 170-year-old Pennsylvania structure will reopen as a nightlife venue after renovations.

Anaterate/Pixabay/Canva Pro

It's always exciting when developers choose to revitalize a historic building rather than tearing it down to build something new in the space. Such is the case with the former Joseph F. Finch Company building on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The 170-year-old building will soon be home to The Distillery at South Shore. The building was purchased by Gary McCann and Tony Mazzarini, who are overseeing the project.

Construction and renovations on the Distillery at South Shore are currently underway, and the venue is set to open next summer.

The property will feature a 250-person event space, a farm-to-table market, cigar room, artisan market, and a rooftop bar with a beautiful view of downtown Pittsburgh.

The facility, located in the South Side neighborhood of the city, is already attracting attention from locals and visitors alike.

The nearly two-century-old building that will house the venue has been vacant for years. The Finch Company initially used it as a distillery, but it's been given new life thanks to a group of local investors.

The Distillery is part of a more significant effort to revitalize the South Side. The area has seen a resurgence in recent years, thanks partly to adding new businesses and residential developments.

However, some might argue that there is still room for improvements in the area. With The Distillery at South Shore, the South Side is poised to become one of Pittsburgh's hottest destinations.

The South Shore Distillery will significantly add to Pittsburgh's entertainment scene.