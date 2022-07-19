Rents are going up 53% for many Maryland renters

What would you do if your rent increased by 50 percent or more? This is the question one Maryland renter has been forced to answer after the rent on her studio apartment skyrocketed to $2,000 per month.

Lsaphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In many Maryland counties, there is no longer a cap on how much landlords can increase the rent each year.

For example, Montgomery County's previous .4% cap expired in May. So now, landlords are raising rents by as much as 53% in some areas.

Matt Losak, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, said he continues to hear from people scared about losing their housing.

"Fifty-three percent is just an astronomical number," Losak said. "It's really, you know, putting a lot of pressure on many working families and young people."

According to sources, one Maryland renter said her monthly rent increased more than $500 for her studio apartment, which will now cost her $2,000 a month if she chooses to stay.

The renter stated that she worries because her options are very limited. Since she's already living in a studio, she can't simply downsize to a smaller apartment to get a better rate. Other studios in the area either aren't available or do not offer lower rents.

So, she feels she has no choice but to stay and figure out how to pay for the rent increase.

While moderate rent increases should be expected yearly, most renters do not expect their cost of living to go up by hundreds of dollars per month.

The current rental market in Maryland has left many families feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What would you do if your rent increased unexpectedly?

Let us know in the comments.