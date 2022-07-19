Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina store

One lucky North Carolina resident is holding onto a lottery ticket that will make them a millionaire.

Motortion/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to sources, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Harris Teeter in Charlotte. The North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed the news in a press release earlier this week.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 3-18-23-32-57 and Powerball 21. According to the lottery rules, the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in multiple states across the US. It is a joint venture between the Multi-State Lottery Association and the US Lottery Association. Powerball drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The game is played by picking six numbers: five white balls from a set of 69 numbered balls and one red "Powerball" from a group of 26. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball prizes can be won for matching just the Powerball alone or for matching a combination of the white balls and the Powerball. The top prize, the jackpot, is won by matching all six numbers.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per game. Tickets are sold in 44 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot to date was $1.6 billion, which was won in January 2016. The winning ticket was sold

This is the second time this year that a Harris Teeter store has sold a winning Powerball ticket.

In February, a store in Greensboro sold a $150 million jackpot-winning ticket.

If you are the lucky ticket holder, you should contact the North Carolina Education Lottery right away.