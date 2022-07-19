Highly anticipated comfort food restaurant opening in Indiana this month, also hiring many positions

This month, a highly anticipated comfort food restaurant will host its grand opening in Indiana.

Istetiana/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Rooster's Den, a new, locally owned comfort food restaurant, is set to open Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Newburgh.

The restaurant, which is located on Haley Drive, is serving up your favorite comfort dishes like chicken and dumplings, pot pies, mac and cheese, and more.

The restaurant will also offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday thru Saturday. In addition, they'll have breakfast and brunch on Sunday.

The Rooster's Den is the latest restaurant to open in Newburgh, which is quickly becoming a hot spot for new dining options. Other recent openings include Themis' Mediterranean Grill and Palace Bar and Grill.

In addition to offering delicious meals, the new comfort food spot also has several job openings on its Facebook page, including evening staff, servers, dishwashers, bussers, and kitchen staff.

While they mention that prior experience is preferred, they say it's not a deal breaker and that they are willing to hire and train people with a good work ethic.

If you're interested in inquiring about a job with the Rooster's Den, you can stop into the location at 3988 Haley Driver and request an application or interview.

The Rooster's Den is sure to be a hit with comfort food lovers and anyone looking for a new, delicious place to eat in Newburgh. Be sure to stop in if you're in the area.

For more information on The Rooster's Den, check out their Facebook page or website.