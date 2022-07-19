Beloved local bakery set to open its second location in Utah this month

This month, a popular local bakery is set to open its second location in Utah.

https://www.abc4.com/news/banbury-cross-donuts-expands-to-davis-county-centerville/

It's always exciting when a new bakery opens in the city. Whether it's a tiny shop specializing in cupcakes or a large, full-service bakery, there's nothing like the smell of fresh-baked bread or cookies to get your mouth watering.

This month, a popular local bakery is set to open its second location in Utah. One of Salt Lake City’s most beloved donut shops is expanding to Centerville.

Banbury Cross Donuts has been delighting locals with its delicious homemade goodies since 1986 and is set to open its new location at 330 West Parrish Lane on Monday.

The shop's original location is at 700 E. in Salt Lake City. The small shop with a drive-thru window sells a broad range of doughnuts, cakes, and muffins.

The new Centerville location will be Banbury Cross's first expansion outside Salt Lake City.

Banbury Cross Donuts is known for its wide selection of traditional and creative doughnuts.

The menu at the new location will be similar to that of the Salt Lake City shop, with a few new additions, from fresh cinnamon rolls and apple fritters to maple bars, cake donuts, and pinwheels.

The shop's most popular flavors include chocolate glazed, blueberry cake, and maple bacon.

In addition to its classic offerings, Banbury Cross is constantly creating new flavors and putting its flare on classics.

So whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering this local gem, stop by the new Banbury Cross in Centerville for a treat you won’t soon forget.