Verizon giving away 140,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across Texas on July 31

On July 31, Verizon is giving away 140,000 backpacks filled with school supplies at participating store locations throughout Texas.

Goir/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Each year, thousands of Texas families struggle to afford the necessary supplies to send their kids back to school. As a result, many children return to school without the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

To ensure that these students have the supplies they need, Verizon has partnered with local authorized retailers throughout the state of Texas to provide backpacks filled with everything a student needs for success in the classroom.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, TCC and Wireless Zone stores in Texas will distribute the backpacks.

The event will take place between 1-4 p.m. local time, and one backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The backpacks and supplies given away are intended for children in grades K-12.

TCC and Wireless Zone have been hosting this annual event for the past several years and have given away more than 1.2 million backpacks to school children across the country.

This is an excellent opportunity for families to prepare their children for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the backpacks, students may participate in a drawing to win a $10,000 college scholarship.

For more information on the event or to find a participating store near you, please visit www.tccrocks.com/backpack.

So be sure to swing by your local TCC or Wireless Zone store on July 31st for a chance to snag a free backpack full of school supplies.