Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store

A convenience store in California has sold multiple winning lottery tickets in the past six years, including the latest one for a $27 million jackpot.

Alphaspirit/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Liquor Cellar in Oxnard, California, has reason to celebrate yet again. This time for selling the winning lottery ticket for Wednesday's $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

This marks the sixth time in six years that the store has sold a winning lottery ticket, with prizes ranging from several thousand dollars to several million. For example, in 2017, the store sold a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million.

Owner Camel Yobi Yobe credited the store's good luck to its diverse clientele and central location. He says he's happy to give his customers the opportunity to win big. Whatever the secret may be, locals will surely be lining up for their chance at striking it rich.

However, according to one source, California lottery officials have not yet identified the winning ticket owner. According to the game rules, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The California SuperLotto Plus jackpot is the prize that winners of the California SuperLotto Plus game receive. The jackpot starts at $7 million and grows until it is won. The largest ever jackpot was $193 million, which was won in 2002.

When the jackpot is not won, it rolls over to the next draw, which means that the prize money can grow very large. Players must match all six of the winning numbers to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 41 million, so it's certainly not an easy feat. So far this year, there have been six jackpot winners in the California SuperLotto Plus.