Popular restaurant chain opening second location in Florida next month

A popular regional restaurant chain is opening a new location in Florida next month.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee, is set to open its second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando this August. The first location at 1150 W. Vine Street is already opening and serving delicious meals to area food enthusiasts.

The new restaurant, which is taking over the old Fuddruckers space, will feature a full bar and an expanded menu that includes traditional Puerto Rican dishes and modern fusion cuisine.

For those who want to take Crocante's food home, there will also be a "Market" section where customers can purchase Crocante's food products to cook at home.

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is looking to grow its brand in more ways than just adding a new location. The business announced the news on Facebook, saying that the Orlando location will offer a more extensive and varied menu than the existing Crispy Kissimmee location.

Crocante is known for its rotisserie meats, cooked slowly over charcoal, and its plantain-based dishes, such as mofongo and tostones.

With its new convenient location and delicious food, Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is sure to become a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike.

The new Orlando location will be the first expansion for the brand and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth.

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is excited to bring its unique culinary experience to even more fans in Central Florida. We can't wait to try out the new dishes when the new restaurant hosts its grand opening next month.