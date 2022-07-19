Trucks keep hitting a Pennsylvania overpass, but PennDot has yet to fix it

It's not uncommon for trucks to hit this overpass on a busy Pennsylvania roadway, which often ties up traffic for hours on end. However, even though PennDot is aware of the problem, they have yet to take permanent steps to fix the situation.

Cineman69/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Harrisburg residents are all too familiar with the traffic delays caused by trucks hitting the bridge over Front Street.

The Front Street underpass that travels below the Cumberland Valley Railroad Bridge is only meant for cars and smaller vehicles, but trucks have been ignoring the posted clearance sign and attempting to drive under the low bridge anyway.

The city has put up warning signs urging drivers of large trucks to turn left at Chestnut Street or face fines. However, many tractor trailers ignore the warning because their GPS directs them to drive that way.

Harrisburg project manager Percy Bullock told local reporters that this is a serious problem and that there are close calls nearly every day.

Bullock says that the bridge is no longer used by trains, but it still poses a serious risk to vehicles traveling underneath. He estimates that there are dozens of accidents each year and that traffic could be delayed for hours if the bridge was hit.

While there are no easy solutions, Bullock says it's essential to raise awareness of the problem to keep everyone safe. In the meantime, drivers must be aware of the clearance restrictions and plan their routes accordingly.

Bullock suggests using an alternate route if possible. With some extra planning, drivers can help keep everyone safe on the roads.