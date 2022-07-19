Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to close

A popular Tennessee restaurant is using its final days to do something positive for the community despite being forced to close due to inflation and trouble finding workers.

Dejan Dundjerski/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Travis and Shannon Helton opened Hickory Cabin Restaurant & Catering in 2020 in Sevierville and have been greatly supported by their regular customers throughout the years.

However, last week the couple announced that the restaurant would be closing on Thursday, July 28, 2022, due to inflation and trouble finding workers.

Despite this closure, the couple has decided to use their final month in business to give back to the community in a big way.

By the end of the month, they hope to fill at least 200 "blessing bags" with items like toothpaste, deodorant, snacks, socks, sunscreen, bandaids, hand sanitizer, combs, and other personal essentials.

The bags will be distributed to the homeless in Sevier Country through the Pathways Church in Sevierville.

If you would like to donate items to help fill the bags, you can drop them off at the Hickory Cabin Restaurant at 105 Joy Street in Sevierville. The couple also mentioned that encouraging notes, small cash gifts (under $5), and gift cards are welcome additions to the blessing bags.

It's not every day that you see people working to do good in their communities while suffering a personal financial loss in the form of closing a business. We wish the Helton's all the best with their community outreach campaign and in the journey ahead.

The Hickory Cabin Restaurant has certainly made a positive impact on the Sevierville community and will be greatly missed by all.