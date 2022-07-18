Highly anticipated family-owned craft brewery opening in Minnesota on July 23rd

A Minnesota husband and wife duo plans to open a brand new craft brewery at the end of the month, and the locals couldn't be happier.

Pcess609/Canva Pro

Minnesota residents are excited about the grand opening of Loons Landing Brewery as it will be the first brewery and taproom of its kind in Savage, Minnesota.

The space features a variety of unique elements, including a movie room with vintage theater chairs, wooden taps, a wood bar handmade by the owner, and many other one-of-a-kind pieces. But, perhaps the most notable feature is the wood-carved loon that serves as a centerpiece for the room.

The new brewery is set to open its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 12926 Eagle Creek Parkway, which was the former location of a local newspaper company.

The grand opening event will start at 11 am and run until 11 pm on Saturday night.

Loons Landing Brewery will officially open with six beers on tap, including an English Porter, Blonde Ale, British Brown Ale, American IPA, Fruit Been, and a Cream Ale.

The craft brewery is the latest business venture of Minnesota husband-and-wife duo Amy and Scott Johnson, along with their close friend, Paul Ough. The entrepreneurial trio also owns the Sinking Moon School of Kung Fu in Burnsville.

The opening of Loons Landing Brewery is sure to be a boon for the local economy and will provide a new gathering place for the community. It is sure to be popular with locals and visitors alike.

So mark your calendars and plan to visit Loons Landing Brewery when it opens its doors on July 23rd.