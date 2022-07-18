Pennsylvania health department found West Nile virus in area mosquitoes earlier this month

Earlier this month, a Pennsylvania county health department discovered West Nile virus in mosquitos in the area during routine testing.

Jamesbenet/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to Neil Ruland, each year, the Allegheny County health department in Pittsburgh puts out mosquito traps in stagnant water to collect mosquitos. Those insects are then tested to see if they carry any viruses that could be transmitted to humans.

Earlier this month, the health department confirmed that mosquitos trapped and caught in several communities this July, including Wilkinsburg, Point Breeze, and the North Side of Pittsburgh, tested positive for West Nile virus.

Currently, there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans so far this year. However, last year there were at least three reported virus cases in the area.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, and there is no vaccine or medication to combat it. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, and body aches. However, most people who are infected don’t feel sick.

The health department is urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, using mosquito repellent, and emptying standing water around their homes.

The health department will be conducting surveillance for the virus throughout the summer and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. If the situation escalates, the county will implement a plan to reduce the mosquito population in the area to help reduce the risk to humans.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and seek medical attention if they believe they may be infected.