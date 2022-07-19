Oregon trail reopening this month after 20-year shut down

A popular Oregon hiking trail recently reopened to the public after being shut down for nearly two decades.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

It's been a long time coming, but after years of closure, the Illinois River Trail in the Siskiyou Mountains in Oregon has finally reopened to the public.

The trail, which was once a popular hiking and camping spot, was blocked by the Biscuit Fire in 2002. But now, after an extensive repair and rehabilitation project, the trail is open once again.

A volunteer group called the Siskiyou Mountain Club had spent the past two decades working to restore the trail. They have cleared debris, repaired erosion damage, and rebuilt damaged sections of the trail.

Finally, the Illinois River Trail is open to the public once again. Visitors can explore the scenic river valley and enjoy views of Mount Shasta and the surrounding mountains. The Illinois River Trail is also an excellent place for birdwatching, with over 100 species of birds that have been spotted along the way.

The revitalized trail is a great place to enjoy a day in nature, and its reopening is sure to be a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike.

The trail is well-marked and provides an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore the area's natural beauty. In addition, the trailhead offers a variety of amenities, including parking, restrooms, and picnic tables.

This is a significant victory for the volunteer group and welcome addition to the local recreation options. So whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll or an adventurous hike, check out the Illinois River Trail in Oregon this summer.