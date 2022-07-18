Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina

A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina.

Pablo Merchan/Studio Columbia/Canva Pro

Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.

A message posted on the restaurant's website last week explained that the popular eatery located in High Point had permanently closed.

According to the posting, the closure was due to financial hardship sustained during the pandemic and challenges with adequately staffing the restaurant.

The closure of Ham's American Bar & Grille comes as a blow to many locals who considered it a staple in the community. Ham's was one of the last remaining businesses of its kind in the Triad. It was a gathering place for locals and a destination for visitors from all over. But its time has come to an end.

According to sources, the restaurant had scheduled concerts through the end of July. However, those have since been canceled as well.

The restaurant, which was founded in Greensboro in 1935, had been in decline for several years. However, in recent years many of its locations have closed, including the original Greensboro restaurant, which shuttered in 2019.

Ham's was known for its American-style cooking, and its menu included items such as Bacon Cheddar Burgers, Mac N' Cheese, Tacos, House-Made Chili, and various sandwich options.

The closure of Ham's is a loss for the community, and it is unclear what will become of the restaurant's former locations.