Another popular Bexar County restaurant closing this month after 30 years

On Monday, it was announced that another popular San Antonio restaurant would close its doors at the end of the month after nearly three decades in business.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

San Antonio soul food staple, Mr. and Mrs. G’s, will close its doors at the end of this month after more than 30 years in business, Vice President Vicky Adams announced in a Facebook post last week.

This news is a blow to longtime fans of the restaurant, who will now have to find a new go-to spot for their comfort food fix.

The restaurant, which William and Addie Garner opened in 1991, has been a staple of the city's culinary scene, serving traditional Texas fare with a hint of Southern flair.

Adams mentioned that the decision to close Mr. and Mrs. G’s was difficult. However, challenges created by the pandemic and other economic factors ultimately led to their decision to close the business.

This is just one example of how the current climate has been tough on businesses, large and small. Many local restaurants have been impacted by economic factors beyond their control recently. With so much uncertainty, it's hard to know what the future holds for many of these establishments.

For now, we can only hope other local restaurants in the area can weather the storm and emerge on the other side.

The closure of Mr. and Mrs. G’s will be a significant loss for the community, but its legacy will live on through the memories of those who enjoyed its food over the years.