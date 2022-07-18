Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yet

If you bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Pennsylvania recently, you may want to double check your numbers because you could be holding a ticket worth more than $1 million.

The winning $1 million Cash Corner$ scratch-off ticket was recently sold at a Sunoco gas station on 311 W. Otterman Street in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. However, the exact date the ticket was purchased has not been determined.

According to sources, the winner has not yet come forward and has one year to claim the prize. So if you purchased a Cash Corner$ scratch-off lottery ticket recently, you should check your ticket immediately because you just may be the lucky winner.

Cash Corner$ tickets cost $20 a piece to play. The top prize for the game is $1 million. Tickets can be purchased at any lottery retailer throughout Pennsylvania.

Cash Corner$ is a game of chance where players choose six numbers from 1 to 49. If all six numbers match the winning numbers, the player wins the jackpot. Cash Corner$ also has a second prize of $25,000 for matching five of the six numbers and a third prize of $500 for matching four of the six numbers.

Sunny Patel, the owner of the Sunoco gas station, said his store has sold winning tickets yearly since 2019, but the prize amounts typically range from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. His store has never sold a ticket worth $1 million before.

Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize. Anyone with questions about claiming their prize can contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.