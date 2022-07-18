New arcade-inspired restaurant and brewery opening in Ohio

A new brewery and restaurant are set to open in Ohio this fall, and it's sure to be a hit with gamers and beer lovers alike.

A new brewery and restaurant are set to open in town, and locals are excited about the new addition.

The Lot Beer Co. is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Granville this fall.

The brewery and eatery will offer house-brewed beer and a menu of hamburgers and hot dogs. In addition, The Lot will feature a selection of vintage arcade games for patrons to enjoy.

The new brewery, which will be housed in the former Three Tigers Brewing location, will allow the company to increase production capacity and offer a wider variety of beers. Three Tigers Brewing moved out of the space earlier this year because they needed more room to expand their operations.

The brewery has gained a cult following among beer enthusiasts for its unique and flavorful brews. In addition, the new location will feature a full-service restaurant, making it the perfect place to enjoy dinner and a pint.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but the brewery is expected to be open by this fall. In the meantime, the town's residents are looking forward to enjoying the new brewery's offerings.

So whether you're looking for a place to enjoy a cold beer or challenge your friends to a game of Ms. Pac-Man, this new brewery is sure to have something for everyone. The Lot is sure to be a popular destination for beer lovers, food enthusiasts, and gamers.