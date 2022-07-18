Popular New York retail chain offering "total inventory blowout" as they prepare to close multiple stores

A popular retail store chain in New York state is closing multiple locations this month.

Ivanstar/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Local shoppers lament that at least three Olympia Sports locations in Massena, Potsdam, and Ogdensburg will be closing their doors for good. This news comes as a blow to many community members who have come to rely on Olympia Sports for all their sports-related needs.

An employee of one of the stores recently posted on Facebook that he believes the reason for the closure is due to financial difficulties resulting from the changing economic times. Those changes have required the company to make some "difficult decisions" to keep other locations open.

While the stores haven't released a firm closing date yet, they are currently advertising a "total inventory blowout. Everything must go with storewide savings up to 40% off original prices."

Olympia Sports is a regional sporting goods chain with more than 160 stores in New England and upstate New York. The company has been struggling recently, reporting losses in recent quarters.

In May, the company announced it would close twenty-four stores as part of a plan to cut costs and revive its fortunes. The latest round of closures brings the total number of Olympia Sports stores slated for closure to twenty-seven.

No word yet on what will become of the properties once the stores have closed. Additionally, it is unclear how these latest closures will impact many employees.

In any case, the closure of these stores will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the local economy, and we are sad to see them go.