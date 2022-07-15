Beloved Arizona restaurant set to close July 23rd

Another popular food spot in Arizona is closing its doors for good at the end of this month. But, unlike many of the other business closures we have reported on the in area, there is a happy ending to this story.

Zabdi Onan Caceres/Pexels/Canva Pro

The Tempe Vine Tavern has been a beloved local institution in the Phoenix area for over forty years. The restaurant, which is located at the intersection of Rural Road and Apache Boulevard, was a popular gathering spot for Arizona State University students and alumni.

But later this month, on July 23, 2022, the doors to this beloved local restaurant will close for the very last time. However, there is no need to mourn, as the Tavern is simply moving to a new location in Ahwatukee, which is set to open in August.

The new location will be larger and more modern, but it will still have the same commitment to great food and drink that has made the Tavern so popular. In addition, the move will allow the Tavern to offer an even better selection of wine, beer, and spirits.

The Tempe Vine Tavern & Eatery first opened in 1981 and quickly became a fixture of the Tempe community. Over the years, the restaurant has undergone several changes, but it has always remained a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike.

While local patrons will undoubtedly miss this location, the restaurant’s other Tempe location at Rural and Elliot roads will remain open.

So whether you’re a long-time fan or just looking for a new place to try, be sure to check out the new and improved Tempe Vine Tavern when it opens its doors in August.