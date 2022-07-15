Another popular Texas brewery set to close at the end of July

Another beloved Texas brewery is closing its doors after serving delicious pints to thirsty patrons for over four years.

It's always sad news when we hear of another local business closing. But unfortunately, these types of closures are all too common these days. This time, another popular brewery in Texas is shutting down.

Gilmer Brewing Company says they will be closing at the end of July. The brewery that has been serving East Texas residents for the last four years says the closure is due to rising costs.

This is just the latest in a string of business closures in the area. In the last year, we've seen several restaurants and shops close their doors for good in the area.

Unfortunately, it's a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Businesses are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of doing business. This is bad news for the local economy and for the workers who will now be out of a job. We can only hope that this trend will soon be reversed.

This is just one more example of how difficult it can be for small businesses to stay afloat. With large corporations able to undercut prices and drive smaller businesses out of the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for small craft breweries to survive.

While it's always disappointing to see a local business close, we hope that the employees of Gilmer Brewing Company will land on their feet and that this won't be the last we've seen of craft beer in East Texas.

The Gilmer Brewing Company will be sorely missed by craft beer lovers in the area.