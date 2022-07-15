Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20th

A popular national sandwich chain is opening a new location in Arkansas at the end of this month.

Nomad Soul Photos/Canva Pro

Jersey Mike's is set to open its first restaurant in Fayetteville later this month. The new restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 160 E. Joyce Blvd., next to the Guitar Center.

This will be the first Jersey Mike's in Fayetteville, but the company does have nearby locations in Bentonville, Springdale, and Rogers.

Founded in 1956, Jersey Mike’s is a sandwich shop chain with locations across the United States. The company is best known for its submarine sandwiches, which are made with fresh ingredients and served on a variety of bread.

Jersey Mike’s also offers a selection of wraps, salads, and soups. In addition to its restaurants, the company also operates a catering business.

The sandwich chain prides itself on using quality ingredients and providing customers with a dining experience that is “ second to none.”

In recent years, the company has expanded its menu to include gluten-free and vegetarian options. Jersey Mike’s is also committed to giving back to the community and has partnered with numerous charities and non-profit organizations.

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a satisfying meal, Jersey Mike’s has something for everyone. With its commitment to great food and excellent customer service, it’s no wonder that this sandwich shop chain is so popular.

If you are in the area on July 20th, be sure to check out the grand opening of Jersey Mike's new Fayetteville location.