Historic California skating rink closing this month to make way 47-unit townhouse development

A historic California roller skating rink is closing its doors after nearly five decades of business.

Pablo Merchan/Studio Columbia/Canva Pro

For the past 47 years, the Golden Skate roller rink in San Ramon has been a staple of the community, providing a place for families to gather and enjoy some friendly competition on the rink.

However, the popular roller rink will be closing its doors at the end of the month to make way for a new 47-unit housing development.

A message posted on Golden Skate's website says:

To Our Valued Golden Skate Patrons: We wish to thank you for your patronage over the past 47 years. The community has held a special place in our hearts. It is unfortunate that we must close our doors July 31, 2022. We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for your patronage and support throughout all the years.

According to local reports, Golden Skate cited financial hardships caused by the pandemic and the inability to restore losses after reopening in the spring of 2021 as the primary reasons for its closure and sale.

Sources say the Windflower Fields Townhomes project, which will build 47 new homes on the site, was approved by the San Ramon Planning Commission last December. However, the construction date has not yet been set.

For many locals, the Golden Skate was more than just a place to skate; it was a second home where they made lifelong friends and memories.

In an era where physical activity is increasingly taking a backseat to digital entertainment, the loss of the Golden Skate is a reminder of how important it is to maintain places where people can come together and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun.