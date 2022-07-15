Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in New York this month

Residents of New York are in for a treat this month, as a popular grocery store chain is set to open another new location in the state.

New York residents who have been hoping for a Trader Joe's to open closer to home will be happy to hear that the wait is almost over.

The popular grocery store chain recently announced that its Yorktown location will be opening on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The new store will be at 3240 Crompond Road in the Lowe's Shopping Center. It will be the first Trader Joe's in upper Westchester County. With this new addition, the grocery chain now has 33 stores in New York state.

Trader Joe's is known for their unique selection of food and drink items at affordable prices, as well as its friendly and helpful staff.

The company was founded in 1967 by Joe Coulombe, and it now has over 400 locations across the United States. Trader Joe's is especially popular among young adults, who appreciate the store's casual atmosphere and wide selection of healthy and organic food items.

The company is also known for its friendly and helpful employees, who often go above and beyond to help customers find their needs. In addition to its grocery stores, Trader Joe's also operates a successful online business, selling various food items and home goods.

Overall, Trader Joe's is a convenient, affordable, and enjoyable place to shop for groceries.

So if you're looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, check out the new Trader Joe's in Yorktown when it opens later this month.

With this new location's opening, New York residents will have even more access to affordable and delicious groceries.