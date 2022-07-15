Habitat for Humanity plans to build new homes for low-income residents in Pennsylvania this fall

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that builds homes for low-income families, plans to break ground on a new project in Pennsylvania this fall.

Shannon Fagan/Canva Pro

This fall, Habitat for Humanity plans to begin construction on four townhomes in Steelton, Pennsylvania.

The homes will be reserved for low-income families struggling to find affordable housing in the area. Construction is set to begin in October.

According to Sirena Gaston, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in the Greater Harrisburg area, the need for affordable housing is growing across Pennsylvania.

Gaston recently told local reporters, "There's not a lot of housing stock, and homes aren't affordableright now. As inflation increases, people are being further priced out of the housing market."

This project is part of Habitat for Humanity's larger goal of providing safe and decent housing for all.

In addition to the new construction, Habitat for Humanity has also recently helped thirteen Pennsylvania homeowners who could not make necessary home repairs. With these efforts, the organization is working to provide stability and opportunity for families across Pennsylvania.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds and repairs homes for needy families. According to the organization's website, its goal is to provide "safe, decent, and affordable shelter for all."

They build homes using volunteer labor and donations and sell the homes to low-income families. The houses are usually simple and modest but built to last.

Habitat for Humanity has helped families in more than 70 countries and built over 1 million homes.

In addition to providing shelter, they also offer homeownership education and support. This helps families to maintain their homes and avoid foreclosure.