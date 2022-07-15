Another popular South Dakota restaurant closes abruptly, leaving employees blindsided

Another popular South Dakota restaurant has closed its doors abruptly, leaving employees stunned and out of work.

Daniel Constantinescu/Canva Pro

Zort's Prime Time restaurant in North Sioux City has closed its doors for good, leaving many of its employees blindsided.

A long-time employee of the restaurant who asked not to be identified, told local reporters that they received a call the morning of the closure from the owner Jim Zortman informing them that the restaurant would not be opening that day and, therefore, they should not come into work.

The restaurant's closure came as a shock to employees, who said they had no warning that the business was in trouble. Many of them are now looking for new jobs. The closure of the restaurant is certainly a blow to the local economy.

The exact reason for the abrupt close is still unknown.

Zort's was well known for its prime rib and Sunday brunch. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, and its closure will be deeply felt by many. Our thoughts are with the employees who have lost their jobs, and we hope that they will be able to find new employment soon.

The restaurant's sudden closure has left many wondering what will happen to the building and the property it sits on. It is unclear what the future holds for Zort's Prime Time.